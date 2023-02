Porter is the 13-year-old son of Charity and Dean Stilson of Castle Dale.

School Activities: Cross-Country, Track, Honor Society, Student Council

School Leadership: 8th Grade Activities Committee—Student Council

Favorite Classes: PE, Science with Yory

Hobbies/Interests: Hunting, fishing, camping, pickle ball, and watching high school sports.

Future Plans: Go to college, earn a good amount of money, learn how to be a good driver like my bus driver.

Other:I love my dog.