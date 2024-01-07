San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week | Tysen Merrell

Tysen is the son of Mandie and Wylee Merrell of Castle Dale.

School Activities: Honor Society, basketball, track, Cross Country, school dances

Favorite Classes: PE, shop, FACS

Hobbies/Interests: Camping, fishing, hunting, soccer, BYU Games, hanging out with friends, Grub Box for lunch with mom

Future Plans: Go on a mission, go to college, find out what to do with my life

Other: Tysen is an amazing big brother, son and friend. He will help anyone in need. He loves to have fun and try new things. Tysen can do anything he puts in his path. His parents love him so much.