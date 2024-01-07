San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week | Tysen Merrell

Tysen is the son of Mandie and Wylee Merrell of Castle Dale.
School Activities: Honor Society, basketball, track, Cross Country, school dances
Favorite Classes: PE, shop, FACS
Hobbies/Interests: Camping, fishing, hunting, soccer, BYU Games, hanging out with friends, Grub Box for lunch with mom
Future Plans: Go on a mission, go to college, find out what to do with my life
Other: Tysen is an amazing big brother, son and friend. He will help anyone in need. He loves to have fun and try new things. Tysen can do anything he puts in his path. His parents love him so much.