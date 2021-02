Kallee is the 13-year-old daughter of Christella and Daniel Lake of Ferron. She participates in cross country, basketball, track, intramurals, quiz bowl, battle of the books, math team and honor society. Her favorite classes are science and math. Her hobbies include sports (softball), reading, fishing, camping and anything outside. In the future, she wants to go on a mission, graduate from college, and become an aerospace engineer.