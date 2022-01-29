San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council to Meet Virtually

Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management will hold a virtual meeting of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council on Feb. 16, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Feb. 17, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the Zoom for Government platform.

“We continue to examine the vast amount of recreational experiences the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area offers,” said Lance Porter, Green River District Manager. “And we ask for public input on how we can best manage this incredible resource.”

Agenda topics for the meeting will include: San Rafael Swell Recreation Area updates, backcountry airstrips and Areas of Critical Environmental Concern within the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area. The Dingell Act Resource Management Plan Amendments planning process and scoping themes, as related to the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area, will also be discussed. The final agenda and meeting registration information will be posted on the council’s webpage at least 30 days before the meeting at www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/utah/San-Rafael-Swell-RAC.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting and will be given an opportunity to address the council each day. The scheduled times for the public to address the council are Feb. 16, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Feb. 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment, the amount of time given to each individual for oral comments may be limited. Written comments for the council may be sent to the BLM Green River District, Attn: Lance Porter, 170 South 500 West, Vernal, Utah 84078, or via email with the subject line “San Rafael Swell Advisory Council meeting” to utprmail@blm.gov.

More information about the area can be found at www.blm.gov/visit/san-rafael-swell-recreation-area.

For additional information about the upcoming meeting, please contact Lance Porter at (435) 781-4400 or l50porte@blm.gov. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.