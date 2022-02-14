1965-2022

Sandy Kaye Mortensen lived and died a trucker, she passed away unexpectedly the evening of February 9, 2022.

Sandy is survived by her father Edward Sandy; her siblings Brenda Dawn, Mark Allen (Johnee), Michael George; along with her 5 nieces and nephews Hunter James Hatch, Dendi Rayn, Reese Michael, Logan, and Emilee Joy.

Preceded in death by her mother Judy Kaye Mortensen; her maternal grandmother Vella, grandfather George Moser; her paternal grandmother Maude May, grandfather Cliffard Davis.

Sandy was born on February 27, 1965 to Edward Sandy and Judy Kaye Mortensen. She graduated from Emery High School class of 1983. She was a very hard worker. After graduating she worked numerous jobs, most significantly driving truck for Nielson Construction for five years and Robinson Transport for 10 years.

She enjoyed playing softball, riding horses, hunting, taking her dogs Chip and Sadie on side by side rides, going on rides with her friends and sitting around the burn pit.

She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, all who knew and loved her.

A viewing will be held in the Emery Ward on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Graveside will follow at the Emery Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home.

