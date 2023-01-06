Saturday Vibes Seeks Advisory Committee Members

Press Release
Selected committee members are provided a space to not only share their diverse and creative perspectives and ideas, but to also put them into action during the Helper Saturday Vibes 2023 season. This means that we are here to help foster and bring your zany, weird, engaging activities to Main Street.
Meeting attendance is required and will be held twice per month during the off season, February, March and April, on the first and third Tuesday of each month (six meetings total).
Positions will be filled annually on a volunteer basis. To apply, please email Allie at admin@helpervibes.com. Be sure to include your name, phone number, email address and one idea that you would like to see on Main Street. The positions will be filled and announced by Feb. 1.