Dinos Fend Off Eagles

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

American Leadership Academy (ALA) came to Price on Wednesday night with nine wins under its belt. The Eagles then proved they would be a team to be reckoned with by putting up 19 points in the first eight minutes to gain an eight-point lead.

The Dinos regrouped and refocused their attention in the second quarter to get back in the game. In fact, Carbon began the period on an 7-0 run and ended the period on an 9-1 run to go up 29-25 at half.

The final half was a back-and-forth battle as the intensity heated up. The Eagles would pull within one by the final quarter and then retake the lead in the fourth. A couple clutch threes by Braxton Stevenson tied the game and put Carbon out in front once more.

ALA knotted up the score late on a three-point basket, but the Eagles fouled Carbon, sending the Dinos to the line. Carbon went 1-2, but it was enough to knock off ALA, 56-55, in a wild finish.

Stevenson ended with 21 points, going 7-13 from the field (54%). Chet Anderson added another 13 points (5-9, 56%) while Ashton Ferguson added nine points and 10 rebounds. Ferguson and Stevenson also led the team with four assists each while the latter had four steals as well. Carbon was sticky on defense, compiling 11 steals as a team.

The Dinos (5-5) will now head to Providence Hall (5-9) on Friday for their final non-region game of the season.