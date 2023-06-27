Saturdays in Helper Continue to Vibe

Moving steadily through the summertime, another Helper Saturday Vibes event was hosted over the weekend on the city’s historic Main Street.

The Nanites, a high-energy acoustic band, began the live performances. The band hails from Moab and was formed in 2017. This performance was followed by Reel Big Fish cover band The Originals, who are known as a high-energy third wave ska band.

The Helper History Hunt and kids’ activities continued as well, with the feature for the children being paper bag puppets. The Imagination Station is courtesy of sponsor Little Learners.

To officially welcome summer, the featured drink was a refreshing watermelon margarita, while those that were looking to fill their bellies had a myriad of options in the food court, such as Mambo Truck and Angel’s Cravings.

“Thank you to everyone who comes out and supports Helper Saturday Vibes every second and fourth Saturday,” the Vibes team shared. “We have six events left and you do not want to miss a single one!”

The next Helper Saturday Vibes event is slated to take place on July 8 beginning at 5 p.m. Drusky will kick off the live music, followed by Lean Canteen.