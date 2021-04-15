Savage Partners with Robinson Transport to Truck Utah Coal for Wolverine Fuels

Press Release

Savage has reached an agreement with Salina, UT-based Robinson Transport to work together to transport coal for Wolverine Fuels from the Sufco and Skyline mines, the Savage Energy Terminal, and other Utah mines. Savage was awarded the coal transportation contract effective March 1, 2021, and Robinson has extensive experience hauling coal for Wolverine Fuels. Both Utah-based, family-owned companies are celebrating 75 years in business, and are actively hiring CDL truck drivers.

“We’re excited to partner with Robinson Transport and other local independent trucking companies working with us as subcontractors to transport coal for Wolverine Fuels,” said Troy Savage, Senior Vice President and Transportation Group Leader for Savage. “Robinson’s drivers have been hauling coal from Utah mines for many years, and this partnership will benefit local communities by providing family-wage jobs for many area drivers.”

“We have been hauling coal for over 75 years, we look forward to this new partnership with Savage,” said Kim Robinson, President of Robinson Transport. “Working together with Savage will be a great opportunity for Robinson Transport and our employees.”

Robinson Transport offers drivers a rewarding career opportunity with great pay, bonuses, paid time off and quality equipment to drive. Those who are interested in applying are encouraged to call (435) 529-7472.

Savage offers competitive compensation and benefits for drivers, retention bonuses and referral bonuses. Candidates can get more information and apply online at: www.savageservices.com/careers

Savage is a family-owned, Utah-based company that provides transportation, logistics, materials handling and other industrial services to optimize customers’ supply chains. The company’s roots in Utah coal transportation run deep and Savage has supported Utah’s mining industry and rural communities for 75 years.

The company started in 1946 when Kenneth Savage returned home to American Fork, Utah after serving in the U.S. Navy in WWII. He and his father purchased a truck and began hauling materials, including coal from Utah mines, and delivering it to homes and businesses. Later, Kenneth’s younger brothers, Neal and Luke, joined the family business. Together, the Savage brothers built a successful company on the values of hard work, integrity and innovation.

Today, Savage is a global supply chain company with nearly 4,500 team members in over 200 locations. The company’s work in transportation, logistics, materials handling and other industrial services enables its customers and partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. Learn more at www.savageservices.com/savage-companies.