Save the Date for the BTAC Grand Opening

The Business and Technical Assistance Center (BTAC) will celebrate a grand opening on Aug. 23 to usher in all the opportunities the center brings to visitors and community members alike.

Beginning at 1:45 p.m., Doug Miller will welcome all in attendance. State entrepreneur efforts will then be addressed by Stephen Lisonbee before Congressman John Curtis speaks on remote working in Southeastern Utah. Closing remarks will be given by Governor Spencer Cox.

The BTAC is located at 375 South Carbon Avenue in Price and more information can be obtained by calling (435) 637-7336 or by clicking here.