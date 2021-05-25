SBA Partners with GOED, SBDCs and the WBCs to Bring Resources to Rural Utah

Press Release

As Utah is gearing up to get back to business, the Small Business Administration, in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Small Business Development Center, have teamed up to focus on rural communities and small towns throughout Utah. Bringing the Small Business Resource Roadshow to six different communities will help inform business owners of the array of support, training and financing options that are available to help them succeed.

“We understand that it has been an extremely difficult year. As travel restraints are beginning to lift, we want to get out to our small and rural communities and let them know we are here for them,” SBA Utah District Director Marla Trollan said. “We don’t want businesses and entrepreneurs to miss out on any of the great resources that exist to help them start and/or grow their businesses.”

Ryan Starks, Managing Director of Business Services at the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, expressed enthusiasm when talking about these upcoming events. “The Governor’s Office of Economic Development is pleased to be a part of this roadshow and looks forward to increasing awareness of federal, state and local resources that support start-ups, business expansion and retention, business operations, funding, training and more. We are excited to partner with the SBA and the SBDC to increase awareness of these essential services.”

The Small Business Resource Roadshow will be making stops in Morgan, Logan, Cedar City, St. George, Moab and Price. The events will focus on connecting the right resource partners to the business owners that need that specific type of assistance. The SBA is also partnering with the Women’s Business Center in order to provide a virtual roadshow option for communities that are not visited this year as well as any individuals that are not able to make it to public events yet. The event dates are listed below:

Morgan Aug. 24, 2021

Logan Aug. 26, 2021

Cedar City Sept. 28, 2021

St. George Sept. 29, 2021

Moab Oct. 26, 2021

Price Oct. 28, 2021

Virtual Nov. 9, 2021

“The SBA Small Business Resource Roadshow is a great way for small businesses to connect with Utah resource partners and lenders,” State Director of the Utah Small Business Development Center Michael Finnerty stated. “Entrepreneurs who are looking to take the next step in growing their business should come see what the Resource Roadshow can offer to them.”

More information on individual events will be released soon. To register, click here.

