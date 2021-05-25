Local First Responders Dispatched to Motorcycle Accident Near Skyline Mine

On Thursday afternoon, the Helper City Fire Department released a report regarding a collision that first responders responded to.

Around 11 a.m., Helper Fire was joined by Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the Carbon County Ambulance (CCA), the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Intermountain Life Flight to Highway 264 west of Skyline Mine.

The collision involved a motorcycle. Upon arrival, all of the agencies mentioned assisted with stabilizing, packaging and extracting the patient before being transported by air to a trauma center.

The Helper City Fire Department wished to give special thanks to UHP, the CCA, Price Communications, the CCSO, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Price Fire, Life Flight and Skyline Mine’s EMTs and personnel for a quick response.

The extent of the injuries to the motorcyclist have not been released at this time.