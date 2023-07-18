School Lunch Prices Rise

During the Carbon School Board meeting last week, Carbon School District Business Administrator Darin Lancaster brought a request to the board regarding a potential increase in school lunch.

Lancaster stated that the state’s nutrition program implements a review at the end of each school year. Disregarding the students who are eligible for free or reduced lunch, the students who pay the full price for lunch are the ones that actually keep the program running.

However, the school district has not been generating the amount of revenue to keep the program balanced. When this happens, the federal government requires the district to either raise its price for lunch or pay back the remaining balance from its budget.

After the review, the federal government is asking Carbon School District to raise the price of school lunch by 10 cents to make up the shorted amount. This will increase the price of school lunch to $2.10 in the elementary schools, $2.35 in the middle schools and $2.60 in the high school.

School board member Keith Cox was the first to make a motion to approve the 10 cent increase. Gwen Callahan followed with a second on the motion.