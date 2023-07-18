Donna Barnes Thomas, an amazing woman, mother, daughter, wife, sister, and friend, passed away at home with her family July 13, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with ALS at the age of 71.

Donna was born on February 24, 1952, in Grand Junction Colorado to Mike and Joyce Barnes. She later married Robert (Bob) Thomas. They had two children, Theresa Thomas Kinder and Jesse Drumm. Donna was a hard worker. She was a respiratory therapist at Castleview Hospital and home healthcare for 27 years. She loved to help people, family, friends, and strangers.

She was active in the 4-H, Cub Scouts, and the LDS Church. She loved animals and caring for them when they were sick or needy. Donna was very active in genealogy. She tracked her family tree all the way back to the 1300’s in Scotland and 1600’s in America. She would track other families’ genealogy. She was so good at it people would hire her to do it. She loved doing it.

Donna and her mother Joyce did a lot of quilting together. They finished a family quilt that the block came west on a wagon train in 1872. She went to Russia on a medical mission. She brought back a bunch of things and a lot of stories. She was finally able to see her son living healthy.

Donna is survived by her husband Robert (Bob) Thomas. Children; Theresa Thomas Kinder, Jesse Drumm. Mother Joyce Barnes. Sister; Berry Toso. Grandchild; Talon Kinder, and nieces and nephews.

Donna is preceded in death by her Father Mike Barnes. Brother Mike Barnes, Grandmother Olive Barnes, Brother- In- Laws Joe Thomas, Alan Thomas, Gary Toso, and Paul Robbins.

Thank you to all the family, friends, CNS Healthcare that helped us through this. Donna will be greatly missed for her kind and loving heart, hard work, and great personality.

Funeral service will be Friday, July 21, 2023 at Fausett Mortuary (680 East 100 South) beginning at 9:00 AM. Arrangements are in care of Fausett Mortuary of Price and Castle Dale. Please share memories of Donna online at fausettmortuary.com.