ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery met its new region opponent, Canyon View, on the pitch on Tuesday. The Lady Falcons grabbed an early lead and went into the break up by one.

Emery was searching for the equalizer, but never did get past Nikole Johnson, Canyon View’s keeper. The Falcons, on the other hand, scored three more times in the second half to win the contest 4-0.

The Lady Spartans (2-8, 0-1) will next travel to play Grand (3-1, 0-1) in Moab on Thursday.