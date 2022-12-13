Secret Samaritan Continues to Serve Community

By Taren Powell

Brande Sherman found herself as the recipient of a $500 Walmart gift card, courteous of the Secret Samaritan Charity Program. She was nominated by her mother, Bonnie Carter. Bonnie expressed that her daughter survived a brain aneurysm four years ago and is lucky to be alive.

She has a family who just relocated from Spring Glen to Huntington and have been under tough times this Christmas season. Brande was thankful for the donation and noted that it would come in handy.

If you or someone you know has recently came under tough times and could use a little help this Christmas season, please send an application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

It should also be included why you are nominating this person and specific details on this person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501.