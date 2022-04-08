Secret Samaritan Surprises Local Cancer Fighter

By Taren Powell

The Secret Samaritan Charity Program awarded another deserving family last week. Jeremy Nef from Helper was nominated by his daughter Crystal.

The nomination explained that Jeremy had been diagnosed with stage four melanoma cancer and was recently hospitalized due to a brain bleed caused by a tumor in his brain. After spending extensive time in the ICU, Jeremy was released to go home. Unfortunately, the brain bleed caused memory and vision problems and he is unable to work until he regains his health. The Nef family has a road of recovery ahead of them as they continue to help Jeremy fight his battle with cancer.

A donation of $3,000 in gift and gas cards were given to the Nef family. This was all made possible by the amazing donors with the Secret Samaritan Charity Program. Jeremy shared his appreciation by saying how these gift cards will help his family with everyday expenses, including food and groceries.

We are here to take care of each other as a community. If someone you know has recently came under tough times and could use a little help, please send an application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

The application should also be included why you are nominating this person and specific details on this person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate may do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501.