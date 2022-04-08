Wizards Wow the Crowd *Photo Gallery*

The BDAC was full on Tuesday night to welcome the Harlem Wizards to town. The Wizards put on a fun show, full of excitement and entertainment for all ages. Outrageous dunks, passing and dribbling were all on display from the boys of Harlem while the hometown team tried to keep pace.

Along with the game, there were several opportunities for the youngsters to participate and pick up some Wizards swag. The players also took time to take pictures and sign autographs for those in attendance. All in all, it was a great evening as everyone left with a smile on their face.