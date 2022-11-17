Senior Angel Tree Returns for 8th Year

The eighth annual community Angel Tree for Seniors is ready for gifts. This program provides Christmas gifts to seniors in need throughout Carbon and Emery counties.

Angels may be chosen in Carbon County at the administration building, located at 751 East 100 North in Price, or in Emery County at the courthouse, located at 75 East Main Street in Castle Dale.

The angels are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Those that choose an angel are prompted to follow the directions on the tag for information regarding returning the gifts. These gifts will then be delivered to recipients on Dec. 17.

This annual event is sponsored by the Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish. Those with questions may contact Nancy at (435) 637-6195. Any that may be interested in assisting with gift deliveries may contact Terry Willis at (435) 650-1209.