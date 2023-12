Press Release

Symbii’s own little Santa visited the Carbon County senior citizens at their annual Christmas lunch festivities for the third year in a row, sharing hugs, fist bumps, photos and many Ho Ho Ho’s.

Pictured is retired Army veteran Art Sanchez and seven-year-old Giacomo Boren as Santa. Symbii Home Health and Hospice wishes you a happy holiday season and thanks all past, present and current veterans for their service.