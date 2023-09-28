September Yard of the Month Chosen in Helper

Last week, one of the gorgeous yards that are found throughout the city of Helper were once again highlighted as the yard of the month award was presented.

For the month of September, the recognition was presented to Melba Nielsen, who wished to be photographed with her two grandson, Mike and Kevin Mastin.

Those that wish to have their yard featured in the yard of the month awards may nominate themselves for the upcoming months by contacting Helper City Hall. Yards that are noticed by members of the community may also be nominated.