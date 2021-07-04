October 5, 1971 – July 1, 2021

My name is Seth William Coyne, and I am writing my own obituary. I am writing this in the twilight of my existence, as my body has betrayed me and a merciless disease, known as ALS, has killed me. I do not know if it is more obituary, or an abridged story of my life, but here it goes.

I was born October 5th, 1971 in Petaluma CA, to the best parents ever; William (Bill) and Shirley Coyne. My parents and I moved to Utah shortly thereafter and eventually wound up on a farm just outside of Elmo, UT. Life on the farm taught me many valuable life lessons; hard work, strength of character, honesty, integrity, and pride in a job well done. I have tried to apply those lessons across the years to my various employment opportunities, family, and friendships.

I moved to Reno, NV in my early twenties, and my son, Christian William Coyne, was born there. A couple of years later I moved back to Utah and found my one true love: Sally Jill Gordon. We were married on February 28th, 1998. I was honored to gain a second son, Michael Rand Coyne, through this marriage. I also gained two wonderful in-laws, Rand and Tama Gordon.

Sally and I moved to Grand Junction, CO in February 2000, and fell in love with our lives in Colorado. In Grand Junction I started an electrical apprenticeship with the IBEW union. I worked hard, studied hard, and gained a lot of experience. I received my Journeyman license in 2004, and we moved to Montrose, CO in early 2005. Sally and I loved living in Montrose. Sally was an amazing stylist by then, and I was fortunate enough, and handy enough, to build/remodel two successful salons for her there. In 2007 I received my Master Electrician’s license and eventually opened, and lost, an electrical company in the crash of 2008/2009. I attended a semester of college while there, in the spring of 2010. I worked tirelessly on my college studies. The classes were “advanced” classes, but through dedication and effort I was awarded A’s in all my classes. I am proud of that.

Times were lean for electrical work on the Western Slope after 2008, but I was able to maintain working for most of it. I seemed to have a knack for being a foreman, supervisor, or lead.

In December of 2011 I was hired on by BODEC, Inc. for a project in Colorado. I cannot say enough good things about the owners of BODEC and its employees. I have been treated like family by them. They are utterly amazing.

In mid-2013 we moved back to Utah for Sally to be close to her ailing Grandmother. Moving back to Utah was not something Sally and I ever planned to do, but we were grateful for the time spent with her ailing grandparents before they passed on. I continued to work for BODEC until my damn disease of ALS made it too difficult to continue working. Unfortunately, I had to leave BODEC March 31st, 2020 and have been disabled since.

In April of 2015 we finally figured out what we would both come to love more than anything, exploring the desert and San Rafael Swell in our new side-by-side. It opened a whole new world for us, and we could not seem to get enough of it. Camping, exploring, and riding the trails whenever we could manage to get away. I sorely miss those days of adventure with my bride, navigator, and best friend Sally.

In closing, if you are reading this, then my time on earth has expired and I am headed for the big Swell in the sky. That is heaven to me. I will be greeted by many loved ones when I get there, and I shall wait with open arms to welcome my loved ones left behind.

I am preceded in death by: Grandparents William (Bill) and Sarah (Sally) Coyne and Ladd and Stella Dorrity and Step-Grandparent Marvin (Brigham) Cooley Young; Uncles Andrew Coyne and Kevin Dorrity; Aunts Stella (Dorrity) Jacobs and Debra (Platt) Dorrity. I am survived by: My beautiful wife Sally Jill (Gordon) Coyne; Parents William (Bill) and Shirley (Dorrity) Coyne; Sons Christian William and Michael Rand Coyne; Grandson Justin Lane Wixom; Siblings Travis (Amber) Coyne, Clinton Coyne, Bridget (Michael) Lake, and Gwendolyn (Jesse) Nielson; In-Laws Rand and Tama Gordon; Uncles Gary Dorrity and Patrick Sayerwin; Aunt Patricia (Coyne) Sayerwin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Please do not mourn me. I have few regrets. Take solace in the fact that I have had a wonderful and happy life, and I am finally set free to roam.

Seth W. Coyne

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10 am at Mitchell’s Funeral Home (233 East Main Street) in Price, Utah, where a viewing will be held Monday, July 5, 2021 from 7pm-9pm and one hour prior to service. Interment will be at the Cliffview Cemetery located at 1800 East 800 North, Price, Utah.