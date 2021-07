A delicious fundraising event is coming on July 17 for Lost & Found Ministries.

This pizza fundraiser will take place at Pioneer Park in Price from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will be $5 for a family of four or $1 per slice. Additional donations are also appreciated.

Lost & Found Ministries is a non-denomination Christian organization that is dedicated to helping people who struggle with addiction to find freedom and provide them with necessary resources to overcome their addiction.