Seussical the Musical Brings Whoville to Carbon County

The Castle Valley Community Theater (CVCT) has been working hard since August to bring Dr. Seuss’s beloved Whoville to Carbon County with their production of “Seussical” the musical.

It is a mash-up of a number of different Dr. Seuss stories, bringing them together into one great story about taking care of each other and having a feeling of self-worth. This production is a great show for the entire community to enjoy, children and adults alike. A fun aspect of “Seussical” is that it has a compilation of more modern music, which was fun and interesting for the cast to learn.

The show is almost entirely music and was a big undertaking for all involved. The cast boasts 43 individuals, with the youngest being around two years old. “Seussical” the musical opens on Thursday, Oct. 19 and runs Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday through Oct. 30.

That means that there are eight chances to catch this great production. All performances will begin at 7 p.m., there is no afternoon matinee, and tickets are $10 each. There is a family ticket price, up to seven people, for $50. The CVCT is happy to announce that debit and credit cards can now be accepted at the door.

For the finale performance on Oct. 30, those that come to the musical in costume will receive $1 off of their ticket.