Local Teams Prepare for State Volleyball

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

With the conclusion of the regular season on Tuesday, the RPI standings for volleyball have been released. Local teams will now prepare for the state tournaments in their respective classifications.

Emery topped the 3A classification as the team was awarded the #1 seed. The Lady Spartans finished the season with a 25-4 record overall and an 11-3 mark in Region 12 play. This gives Emery a bye in the opening round of the 3A Girls’ Volleyball State Championships. The Lady Spartans will play their first game of the tournament in the second round against the winner of the #16 Grantsville/#17 Providence Hall matchup on Oct. 25 at Utah Valley University at 9 a.m.

Carbon came just behind Emery with the #3 seed. The Lady Dinos have a 18-7 record overall with a 9-5 stint in Region 12, earning the team a bye in the opening round. The Lady Dinos will play their first game of the tournament in the second round against the winner of the #14 Juab/#19 Ben Lemond matchup on Oct. 25 at Utah Valley University at 10:30 a.m.

In the 1A classification, Green River secured that #13 seed with a 5-11 record overall and a 4-4 run in Region 19. This gives the team a bye in the opening round of the 1A Girls’ Volleyball State Championships. The Lady Pirates will face #4 Wendover in the second round of the tournament on Oct. 27 at Utah Valley University at 9 a.m.

Also in 1A, Pinnacle was awarded the #16 seed. The team finished the regular season with a 8-15 record and a 1-8 mark in Region 19. The team will open the 1A Girls’ Volleyball State Championships on Saturday with a home matchup against #17 Bryce Valley. The action will get underway at 1 p.m. in Price.