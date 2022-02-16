SEVENTH DISTRICT JUVENILE COURT

FOR EMERY COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

STATE OF UTAH, in the interest of

D.D. 08-11-2012

A.L. 03-12-2018

A person under the age of 18 years

Summons for Publication

Case No. 1194729 & 1194730

Judge Craig Bunnell

TO: Brandon Drake

Biological/Legal father of D. D. & A. L.

Emery County, State of Utah

A proceeding concerning D. D. and A. L. your minor children, is pending in this Court, and adjudication may be made involving YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TOD. D. and A. L. You are hereby summoned to appear before this Court in Emery County, Utah, located at 1850 North Des Bee Dove Road, Castle Dale, Utah 84513, on March 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. for a Termination of Parental Rights Pretrial involving the permanent termination of your parental rights to D. D. and A. L. You have the right to be represented by counsel in these proceedings.

THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA WEBEX OR TELEPHONICALLY. Please do not come to the Court due to the active gathering restrictions related to Covid-19. You should

participate by video conference through the Web Ex program. A link to join the hearing will be emailed to you if you provide a current email address to the Division and the Court.

If you fail to appear at the Hearing, your parental rights to the children may be permanently terminated by the Court without further notice to you.

SIGNED BY THE COURT

/s/ Judge Craig M Bunnell

and filed on 02-09-2022 08:37 AM

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 16, February 23, March 2 and March 9, 2022.