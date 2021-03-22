Shamrocks and Leprechauns in Abundance on Price’s Main Street *Photo Gallery*

Following a difficult year full of cancellations, delays and more, Price City and its community were ecstatic to welcome back the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Main Street. This traditional parade took place on Saturday afternoon, welcoming residents, guests, travelers and more to view the showmanship and festiveness of the locals.

Due to last year’s parade being cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, two grand marshals were honored. The 2020 Grand Marshal was Jana Olsen, while this year’s grand marshal was named as Paul Anderson. Businesses, organizations and schools joined in on the fun, such as Tolley Toddler’s Daycare, Castleview Hospital, Helper and Mont Harmon cheer teams, Emery Telcom and more.

Awards were also given to four outstanding parade participants. The award categories included Chairman’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice, Viewer’s Choice and the Best Use of Theme. The Mayor’s Choice trophy went to the USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum while the Chairman’s Choice was the brightly decorated float of the area’s newest pediatric practice, Puzzle Pediatrics.

The Best Use of Theme went to the aptly-decorated Flawless Sheeting float, which was overflowing with St. Patrick’s Day cheer. The Viewer’s Choice award is voted on each year by parade goers, and this year’s favorite was the Carbon High drumline.

Price City Parade Organizer Megan Marshall wished to thank all the participants, volunteers and several businesses that contributed to the success of the 39th annual parade. Appreciation was extended to Carl Potter of Pro Sound, The Rusty Fork, Sutherlands Lumber, Mitchell Funeral Home, C&T Towing, AJB Broadcasting & Jack F.M., Tony Basso Towing, CJ’s Do It Best, Hard Hat Furniture, Castle Country Radio, ETV News, Carbon Print and Design, Peczuh Printing, JN Auto and Castle Valley Awards. Furthermore, announcers Mallery Dunn, Carl Potter, Benjamin Jones, Joshua Clark, Dave Hocanson and CJ McManus were thanked.

“The 2021 St. Patrick’s Day parade was a big success. Although it looked different not being able to hand out candy or swag, the number of entries exceeded the amount signed up for the cancelled 2020 parade,” stated Marshall. “There were many new types of entries this year, including more family groups, new businesses and the giant leprechaun. The parade founder’s family was present as always, honoring Corky Nichols for starting this tradition over 39 years ago.”

Marshall concluded by stating that they are looking forward to seeing everyone again at the International Days Grand Parade, which is slated to take place on July 31 this year.