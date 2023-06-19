Shane Leo Nielsen of Castle Dale, Utah passed away suddenly on the morning of June 18, 2023 at his home in Castle Dale.

Shane was born on August 3, 1960, in Price, Utah. Shane was the oldest son of the late Chris and Sunny Nielsen. Shane met his eternal companion, Laurel A. Clements, in 1994. They were married and sealed in the Manti Temple on August 12, 1994.

Shane and Laurel have three children, Dustin Leo and Tanisha Nielsen, Taylen Leo and Keeley Nielsen, Hanna Jane Nielsen, and the twinkle of his eye their grandson Clay and soon-to-be Baby Boy Nielsen.

Shane graduated from Emery High School in 1979. Shane was an avid member of the Emery High School rodeo team. He was a team roper and calf roper. He made two trips to the National High School Rodeo Finals in Fargo, North Dakota and Douglas, Wyoming. He earned rodeo scholarships to rodeo for Utah Valley Technical College and graduated with a degree in welding. He worked for Hunter Power plant for 42 years, retiring in February 2023 to farm full-time.

Shane loved to farm, rodeo, spend time on his horse in the mountain and on the desert. He loved hunting, pack trips, fishing, farming, camping, spending time on the water, but mostly spending time on his side-by-side farming with his companion Laurel, followed by all his dogs.

Shane also had a love for cooking, whether it was over an open fire, with a Dutch-oven or in the kitchen. Anyone who entered the home during breakfast, lunch or dinner, if Shane was cooking, he would offer food and a great conversation.

Shane was like McGyver, he could fix anything without anything. You would often find Shane and his father-in-law Bryan in the field working on the breakdown of the day or just enjoying the farm.

He had a deep love for the Castle Pageant where he shoed horses in the pioneer village for over 20 years, played as the narrator for a few years and worked with horses in the back while his family took part in the show. He loved each and every cast member. He had a huge testimony of the Savior and the Plan of Salvation and Eternal families.

Shane was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a quiet but wonderful testimony of the Savior.

Shane was very proud of his three children and the accomplishments they have made in their lives. He loved supporting his children in the rodeo, school and home life. He loved his two daughters-in-law and loved when they came to his home. Shane’s grandson Clay had Shane wrapped around his little finger and Shane loved to spend time with him. Shane was so excited for his new grandson that will join the family in August.

Anyone who met Shane had a great conversation and went away a friend. He was always ready with a hug for family and friends.

Shane is survived by his wife, children and grandbaby, his sister Amy and Gary Adams, brother Hank and Nedra Nielsen, and father and mother-in-law Bryan and Kathy Clements. Shane was preceded in death by his parents Christen “Chris” and Sunny Johansen Nielsen.