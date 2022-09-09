Shaping the Future of Outdoor Recreation in Southeast Utah

By Robin Hunt

The Institute of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism, based out of Utah State University, met with representatives from various outdoor recreation organizations from Emery, Carbon and San Juan counties on Wednesday.

During the workshop, participants broke into groups to study maps of each county. Participants added potential recreation opportunities and removed recreational assets that were not accurate.

Participants were then split into groups to discuss what sets Southeast Utah apart in terms of recreation. Also discussed were some of the challenges the region faces and how those challenges relate to outdoor recreation and tourism. Representatives from the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service, along with county and city representatives, comprised the groups.

Discussion included the uniqueness of the landscape as well as the variety of trails and recreational opportunities provided by the vast desert and mountains. Challenges included personnel to care for the land and the people who recreate there.

This was one of many such workshops that will take place around the state as the Institute of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism collects information about the areas and recreational opportunities from local experts. Experts include those who are live and/or work in the areas being discussed.