Emery High Student Recognized by College Board National Recognition Program

An Emery High School student excelled in College Board assessments and schoolwork to earn a national award, which colleges use to identify academically competitive students

Press Release

Congratulations to Emery High School student Alexander Frederick, who is one of a select group of students from across the country to earn academic honors from the College Board’s National Recognition Program.

The national recognition award that Frederick received grants students from rural or small towns with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them stand out during the admissions process.

Colleges and scholarship programs use these honors to identify students from rural areas through College Board’s Student Search Service. Frederick earned this recognition by placing in the top 3% in the country on his PSAT/NMSQT, earning passing scores on multiple AP exams and maintaining a high GPA in his classes. Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year, and are awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Congratulations Alexander!