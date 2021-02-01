Shepherd’s Cafe Celebrates Opening with Ribbon Cutting

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce gathered on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the opening of East Carbon’s beloved Shepherd’s Café with a ribbon cutting. Karen and Sam Bodily, the new owners, opened the doors to the café on Feb. 1.

“We wanted to open the café back up and keep East Carbon together,” said Karen Bodily.

Along with homemade breakfast being served all day long, the café will also be offering burgers, pizza and corndogs.

While a few updates will be implemented in the café, such as “saloon” style doors and saddles at the bar, one thing will stay the same: the name. The Bodily family has decided to keep the name “Shepherd’s Café” in honor of the previous owners, Jesse and Barbara Shepherd.

Barbara retired from the café in 2018 after serving the community for 34 years. Unfortunately, Jesse Shepherd passed away in February of 2017. However, his wife Barbara still made a point to include him as the business continues on by holding a photo of him during the ribbon cutting.

Shepherd’s Café is located at 129 East Whitemore Street in East Carbon. They are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday.