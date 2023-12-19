Shop-with-A-Cop Spreads Holiday Cheer

Over the weekend, the holiday spirit was brought to the forefront with the annual Carbon County Shop-with-a-Cop event. Though it was originally slated for Saturday, Dec. 16, the event was moved to the following morning as former Price Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen was laid to rest on Saturday.

As per tradition, the day began with a breakfast that was hosted in the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center on the USU Eastern campus and provided by McDonalds. This breakfast also serves as a meet and greet between the youngsters that are participating in the event and local law enforcement officials.

The agencies that participated in the event this year included the Price City, Wellington, Helper and East Carbon police departments, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, USU Police, and Adult Parole & Probation.

Following the breakfast, the children that were comfortable with riding with the officers joined them in a makeshift parade to Walmart, complete with lights and sirens. The children then paired off with an official and perused the store for gifts, food and other enjoyable amenities. This year’s event assisted 70 local children with over $15,000 raised.

“Biggest thanks to Sgt. Kelly Maynes who continues to do an outstanding job coordinating this event year after year,” the Price City Police Department shared. “We also want to thank all of those who generously donated to this year’s event. We couldn’t do this without the selfless actions and the many strong partnerships throughout our community.”