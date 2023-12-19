Spartans Extend Streak to 6

The Emery Spartans had a battle go down in Juab on Friday. In the first half, both teams were struggling to put up points against intense defenses. At the half, Emery held onto a narrow lead, 23-20. Juab came out in the third and tied up the game, 38-38. Coming down to the final seconds, Juab still had hope, but the Emery defense held onto the lead, securing a close win, 56-54.

Emery shared the ball well with four players in double digit scoring. Leading the Spartans was Luke Justice, scoring 14 for his team with 55% shooting. Next was Wade Stilson with 12 points, completing a double-double with 12 rebounds. He also added on three dimes, three steals and two blocks for the night.

Zack Tuttle had a solid game as well, scoring 11 points, grabbing six boards and snagging four steals for his squad. Creek Sharp would join the double digit scoring with 10 of his own. He also finished the game with five offensive boards, three assists and a block.

The Spartans improve to 7-1 on the season and will prepare for another region matchup with the Delta Rabbits (3-5) on Wednesday at Emery High School. The game will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports at 7 p.m.