Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper Fills Bellies and Hearts

Ascension St. Matthew’s once again opened its doors for the Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on Feb. 13. The event was hosted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. that evening, giving ample opportunity for those with varying schedules to enjoy a delicious meal.

Tickets were available for purchase beforehand from members and by phoning the church. Otherwise, they were available at the door and were $5 for a single person and $20 for family. Children that were aged three and under were free when accompanied by an adult.

Not only was a delicious, syrupy meal available, but those that were interested were invited to also peruse to the Ascension St. Matthew’s Gift Shop, which features a plethora of crafted items, jewelry and gifts for purchase.