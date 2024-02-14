Helper Fire Responds to Industrial Explosion

On Wednesday afternoon, the Helper City Fire Department reported that crews were dispatched to an industrial explosion at a natural gas compressor facility in the Whitmore Park area.

As units arrived on the scene, it was discovered that a single out building had experienced a large explosion with extensive damage. Thankfully, no personnel were on site and there were no injuries to report.

This incident is currently under investigation by Helper Fire, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Utah State Fire Marshal.