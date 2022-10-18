Sign Up for the Carbon County Ambulance Trick-or-Treat Event

The Carbon County Ambulance is pleased to host its third annual drive-thru trick-or-treat event that will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon.

As usual, this will take place at the Carbon County Ambulance station and the department is requesting continued support. Participants are encouraged to bring a vehicle or items representing their respective department. Vehicle lights are welcome, though no sirens will be permitted.

“We believe this event has provided positive promotion for our local first responder entities as well as a fun community event,” shared Christine Johnson from the ambulance department.

The goal of the drive-thru event is to promote a positive regard for the local first responders. Lunch will be provided following the event for those first responders that are in attendance. Any candy donations for the event will also be greatly appreciated.

Those that are interested in taking part in the drive-thru trick-or-treat are urged to contact Johnson by Monday, Oct. 24. Information will need to be provided, such as which departments are attending and how many staff members will be present, as this will give an accurate account for the food.

“Thank you so much for your dedication and sacrifice to our community,” Johnson concluded.