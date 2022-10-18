10th Ranked Eagles Edge Out Southern Nevada

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Thomas Kirkham

The 10th ranked Eagles looked to extend their win streak to seven against a great opponent in the College of Southern Nevada (CSN). The men came out slow and CSN was able to score inside the first five minutes of the game.

Eastern responded to the goal and dominated the next 15 minutes of play. They were then able to break through with a goal from Joe Valle. For the remainder of the half, the Eagles hung on to a 1-1 lead as CSN tried to push for a second.

In the second half, the USU Eastern was much better and created more chances. However, it was still not easy for the team and took until around the 80-minute mark to break through again. A set piece was played in from Thomas Kirkham to Valle, who earned his second of the day. The Eagles managed the rest of the game and despite not playing at their best, they defeated the Coyotes.

The Eagles will remain on the road as they play their final two regular season games against two nationally ranked opponents. First, they take on 14th ranked Snow College on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m. Then, on Saturday, Oct. 22, they face undefeated and second ranked Salt Lake Community College at 1:30 p.m.