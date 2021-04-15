Sizable Donation Will Benefit Mental Health Services in Rural Utah

In Utah Representative Carl Albrecht’s monthly newsletter, he highlighted a special increase in mental health resources in rural Utah.

“Mental health is affecting Utahns now more than ever,” Rep. Albrecht shared. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dramatic increase in anxiety and depression.”

It was explained that help to combat this, Cambia Health Solutions made the decision to donate $11.5 million for all of rural Utah to the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, which is Utah’s largest psychiatric treatment and research center. This donation will assist rural Utah entities in treating and focusing on mental health issues. Rep. Albrecht stated much of the funding will go to rural health agencies that are already in existence.

The counties that are being focused on and partnered with are Carbon, Summit, Garfield, San Juan, Kane, Juab, Iron and Washington. The partnerships will be conducted with schools in the eight rural counties to provide backup mental health care to individuals that are in need. The donation will also expand the Huntsman Mental Health Institute’s reach across the state to address rural and K-12 school mental health needs.

Those in need can access the Utah Department of Health’s suicide prevention webpage here. Help is also available through the SafeUT app.