Skid Continues

After starting the season 4-0, the Dinos have now lost four straight. While the competition level has increased, the Dinos have failed at times to take advantage of their opportunities. That was the case on Friday night when they went to play South Sevier in Monroe.

The Rams ran a press defense against Carbon, which the Dinos broke, but they failed to consistently capitalize on open looks. That would come back to haunt Carbon as the game progressed.

South Sevier held the lead early and went into halftime up 30-25. The third quarter took a turn for the worst as Carbon was held to just nine points while the Rams had their best scoring period with 21. The Dinos made a late push, but the deficit was too great as they fell 66-54.

Chet Anderson went 8-13 (62%) for 21 points to lead the Dino attack. Also with 21 points was Braxton Stevenson while the top rebounders were Ryker Butler with 12 and Cole Cripps with 10. Mason Vasquez added an impressive seven assists.

The road becomes more difficult for the Dinos (4-4) with a trip to Uintah (5-1) on Thursday.