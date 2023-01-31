Slow Start Hurts Lady Panthers

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

It was a tough outing for the Lady Panthers when they traveled to Monument Valley last week.

Pinnacle quickly found itself in a 23-2 hole and never could recover. The Panthers struggled to make shots and ended the trip with a 68-23 loss.

Sophomore Carolina Vasquez and Agree Atwood each scored seven points for the Panthers. Meanwhile, sophomores Jostyn McLean and Heather Kerr added four points apiece.

The Panthers (3-13, 0-3) will next head to Monticello on Tuesday to face the Buckaroos (2-12, 0-3).