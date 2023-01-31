Panthers Remain Undefeated in Region

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Pinnacle continued its region schedule last week at Monument Valley. The Cougars were no match for the Panthers as the visitors jumped out to a 33-22 lead by the break. Pinnacle was not to be denied as the Panthers rolled Monument Valley 63-50.

Cole Barton scored a game-high 19 points, followed by Ryker Howell with 15 points. Freshmen Joey Howell and Brody Howell added eight and seven points, respectively. Jonathan Kessler also tallied seven points in the win.

The Panthers (13-5, 3-0) will look to continued their streak in a tough environment at Monticello (6-8, 3-0) on Tuesday.