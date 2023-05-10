Small Business Resource Expo Approaching

Press Release

Representatives from Carbon and Emery counties have teamed up to offer the Small Business Resource Expo for our business communities. This open house event is free to the public and will take place at the Business & Technical Assistance Center (BTAC), located at 375 South Carbon Avenue in Price, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

The conversation about providing a local business expo began after the Utah State University Eastern Small Business Development Center (SBDC) created a survey for Helper City that was initially sent to small businesses and then expanded to include a variety of businesses in Carbon and Emery counties. Participants in the survey indicated the areas of greatest need and this expo is designed to be a direct response.

Some of the resources that will be available at the expo include funding and grant opportunities, marketing and website design options, workforce services, and small business development assistance.

There are several partners that are helping to bring this first time expo to Carbon County, including the BTAC, Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments, Carbon County Office of Economic Development & Tourism, Department of Workforce Services, Utah Microloan Fund, USU Eastern SBDC, Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, Emery County Business Chamber, Women’s Business Center, and Peczuh Printing.