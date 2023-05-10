The Tabernacle Exhibit Visits the Price Area

By Julie Johansen

The Price Utah Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sponsored a Tabernacle Experience at the ward building on First South and Fifth East in Price on May 6-8.

The tour provided visitors an opportunity to view a life size replica of the tabernacle of the Old Testament. The tour began with a welcome center video explaining the reason and symbolism of the tabernacle to the ancient Israelites and their journey home to their Heavenly Father.

The guided tour led visitors to six different stations depicting the Alter of Sacrifice, the Labor of Water, the Holy Place with the table of shewbread, the Menorah and the Holy of Holies. The tour concluded in the cultural hall visitor center where various videos and displays helped to further explain the purpose and symbolism of the stations and exhibits. Each station was hosted and explained by the youth from the various stakes in the Price area for the three days.

This exhibit has been touring Utah and will move from Price to the Roosevelt area and on to the rest of the state and Wyoming in the near future.