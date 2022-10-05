Smith Named Dinos’ Skipper

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

After over three decades of coaching, Jeff Cisneros has decided to step down as the head coach for Carbon baseball. The high school announced that the vacancy was recently filled by Rob Smith, who spent the last five seasons on the opposite side of the diamond.

Smith went 54-53 as the manager of the Spartans and will now begin a new stint in Carbon blue and white.

Prior to coaching at Emery High, Smith played baseball for the College of Eastern Utah. After his playing days, he remained at the school and spent four years as an assistant to Scott Madsen. In speaking with Smith, he expressed his gratitude to Emery for “giving him a shot” and his excitement for the upcoming chapter.

“I’m excited,” began Smith. “Emery has an awesome group of kids, but I felt it was time for a change. I’m looking forward to this opportunity.”