Smithsonian Exhibit on Display at USUE Through March 3

USU Eastern Press Release

The captivating Smithsonian traveling exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” opened its doors at the USU Eastern Student Center on Jan. 20.

Associate Professor Michaelann Nelson expressed her excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to see 18 months of training, planning and outreach come together.”

With the help of a $3,500 grant from the Utah Humanities Council, Nelson and Assistant Professor Nichelle Frank curated an enriching experience for the Price community.

The opening, attended by community leaders and residents, marked the beginning of a series of events celebrating rural Utah’s heritage, with the closing date of the exhibit on March 3.

Megan Van Frank of the Utah Humanities Council highlighted the importance of these exhibits, noting that they provide “an opportunity for Utahns to explore change and adaptation in rural America and Utah.”

For more information about the traveling exhibition, please visit eastern.usu.edu/crossroads.