Spartans, Dinos Impress at 3A Boys’ Divisionals

Over the weekend, Emery hosted the Division B wrestlers from Carbon, Emery, Ben Lomond, Morgan, North Sanpete, South Summit, Summit Academy and Richfield at the Spartan Center. The top eight wrestlers in each weight division received medals and will wrestle at the state 3A meet at Utah Valley University on Feb. 16 and 17.

Emery’s Monty Christiansen had a solid weekend, winning two matches by fall and two by decision. Christiansen (42-3) wrestled a tough Krew King (40-3) from North Sanpete, eventually getting a 6-0 decision. He earned a first-place podium finish and scored 26 points for the Spartans.

Damon Farley, also of Emery, had an excellent showing at the tournament. Farley had two wins by fall and two by decision. In Farley’s final match against Tyson Pace of Morgan, the score was a close 12-8, but Farley wouldn’t let it go to the score cards as he would pin his opponent and receive the gold medal.

Carbon’s Brax Tapia wrestled well at the tournament, getting a second-place finish for the Dinos, scoring 23 points. Tapia had two wins by tech fall and one by decision. In the championship match, Tapia would lose a heartbreaker in a hard-fought battle by decision, 17-9.

Boden Christman would also get a silver medal for the Spartan squad. Christman won his first three matches by fall as he would claim a championship match against South Summit. Christman fought hard, but came away with a loss by decision, 12-4.

Eleke Lang of the Dinos won three matches over the weekend, earning him the bronze podium. Lang had a win by fall and a win by major decision, earning him a spot in the third-place match. He would get the win by sudden victory against Morgan, earning Carbon 17 points to add to the team score.

Corbin Jensen placed fourth for the Spartans, getting two wins by decision and a win by pin. His teammate, Ryan Collard, would also get the fourth-place finish, getting all three of his wins by fall.

Mason Stewart, also of Emery, ended his tournament with two wins by fall and a tech fall, also receiving the fourth-place podium. Lastly for Emery in the fourth spots, Tayden Allen would get a win by fall and decision, awarding him the fourth-place finish in his class.

Carbon’s Trevor Jones would also get a fourth-place finish, getting wins by fall, decision and major decision. His teammate, Jace Barlow, had wins by major decision and two falls as he claimed the fourth spot in his weight class. Wrapping up the four place finishes for the Dinos, Gavin Fausett received both of his wins by decision, scoring 12 points for Carbon.

Spartans Dixon Peacock, Derrick Birch and Benjamin Farley would be awarded fifth place at the tournament in their weight classes. For the Dinos, Ashdyn Densley and Paul Crespin would both finish in the fifth position as well in their classes.

Rounding out the Emery qualifiers were Ty Christiansen, Rayden Ewell, Sam Allen, Quirt Payne and Mason Thornley. The Dinos will have Gage Lefler, Kaden Winterton, Alek Urrutia, Jeovany Hernandez, Andrew Kifer, Kaden Donathon, Jonathan Jewkes, JJ Ruden, Jared Simmons and William Hinkley representing their team at state.

The final team scores at the tournament had South Summit in the number one spot with 312.5 points. The Spartans would receive fourth place with 161.5 points and the Dinos took fifth place with 140 team points.

The state tournament will be in Richfield on Feb. 16 and 17 at the Sevier Valley Center at Snow College.