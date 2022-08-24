Snow Stays Hot

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon ended last week with a tough test at Uintah. For the most part, the 5A Utes had their way with the Dinos, but Lindsey Snow was the exception. She won her first singles match in two sets, 7-5, 6-1.

In addition, Lizzy Blackburn put up a good fight in second singles but fell 5-7, 3-6. The Dinos would lose to Uintah 4-1 in the end.

They were back on the court on Monday, ready to reset against Canyon View. Snow and Blackburn were both victorious 6-0, 6-1 over the Falcons. In third singles, Ella Anderson came through with a 6-1, 6-2 win as well.

Hannah Ludington and Lyndie Richardson were involved in a tight battle in second doubles. They pulled through with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 comeback win. First double partners Audrey Hatch and Isadora Netto did not have the same luck as they fell 5-7, 2-6. Carbon, though, took the match 4-1.

The Dinos will now prepare to host Emery on Thursday.