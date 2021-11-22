Sonja “Lola” Fossat/Adams

Lola was a mother, a healer and a midwife who accomplished so much in life. With her boundless love, talented hands, caring heart and her smile a mile wide, she helped to heal and create families and bring babies into this world from Liberia to Enoch.

She touched the life of everyone she met and made lifelong friends everywhere. Lola was a dedicated ally, educator, and defender. For Dustin, she was the strongest woman he had ever met and there is an imprint of her smile on his heart.

She is survived by her husband Dustin, daughter Katie and extended children; Bre, Ayden and Carter, parents Louie and Kathy, siblings Butch, Stephanie and too many friends to list. She is holding her boys CJ and Elijah now.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Planned Parenthood.

Cremation care entrusted to Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.