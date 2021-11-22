Mesquite, Nevada – William (Billy) Davis Jr. age 70 was called home November 15, 2021, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born August 5, 1951 in Price, Utah to William A Davis Sr. and Jacuelyn Peak Davis. He married Georgene K Keiser (Paletta) on June 19, 1988 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Billy was born and raised in Carbon County, Utah. He graduated from Carbon High School and joined the army after graduation. He returned to Carbon County where he worked and raised his family until relocating to Mesquite, NV. He remained in Mesquite where he worked as a security guard at the Virgin River Hotel/Casino until his passing. Billy loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He loved golf, bowling, billiards, hunting and taking afternoon rides with his wife Georgene.

He is survived by his wife Georgene Davis; his children: Gina Aguayo (Dane) Las Vegas NV, Danette Damron (Johnny) Price UT, Nanette Perri Lake Havasu AZ, Paulette Pendergrass St. George UT, Misty O’Neil Lake Havasu AZ, Nikki Keiser Sasakwa OK. 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren

Sisters: Clydie Olsen (Larry) Price UT, Bonnie McCray, Tracy Jumper (Scott) Lake Havasu AZ, Melba Black (Ward) Price UT, Brothers: R Scott Davis (Susan) St. George UT, Doug Davis (Debbie) St. George UT, Chuck Davis Price UT. Parent: Jacuelyn Davis Lake Havasu AZ.

Preceded in death by his father William (Bill) Davis Sr. and son William (little Billy) Davis III.

In lieu of funeral services, family/friends will be organizing a celebration of life event. Date, time, and place to be determined.