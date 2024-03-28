Southeast Education Service Center Hosts Region Quiz Bowl, Showcasing Academic Excellence

SESC Press Release

Southeast Education Service Center hosted its annual Region Quiz Bowls on March 21 and 22, bringing together middle school and high school teams from Carbon, Emery, Grand, and San Juan School Districts, as well as charter school Pinnacle Canyon Academy. The Quiz Bowl, held at USU Eastern in Price featured seven competing teams in the middle school division and five competing teams in the high school division.

In the middle school division, Margaret L Hopkin Middle School claimed 1st place honors, followed by 2nd place Mont Harmon Middle School and 3rd place Helper Middle School. These teams demonstrated exceptional knowledge and quick thinking, captivating the audience with their impressive performances. The competition was fierce, with each team showcasing their talents and abilities.

The high school division was equally competitive, with 1st place going to Emery High School, 2nd place to Carbon High School and 3rd place to Grand County High School. The winning teams displayed remarkable intellectual prowess and a extensive knowledge of multiple subjects. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as teams battled it out for the championship title.

SESC Quiz Bowl Coordinator, Joe Cha commended the students for their hard work and dedication, stating, “The Quiz Bowl is a testament to the academic excellence of our students. We are proud to provide a platform for them to showcase their talents and compete in a friendly and intellectually stimulating environment.”

The Quiz Bowl not only highlights the academic achievements of students but also fosters a spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship. The event serves as a reminder of the importance of education and the pursuit of knowledge. Teams competed in a series of challenging rounds, answering questions on a wide range of subjects, including science, math, literature, and history.

For more information about the Southeast Education Service Center and its programs, please visit seschools.org.